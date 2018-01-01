Interested in learning more?

What is Vyrill?

Vyrill is a UGC video discovery, analytic, licensing and content marketing platform powered by our proprietary AI technology to enable social commerce and product marketing.

Features Comparison Chart
  • Automatically match user videos to products, category & brand.
  • Trends discovery.
  • Sentiment, topic, scene, emotions and creator insights.
  • Find and track competitor video data and insights.
  • Content licensing (coming soon..)
  • Discover brand safe content for product marketing.
  • Cross platform - supporting youtube, vimeo, instagram (coming soon.)
Comparison Chart
Features

The Benefits

Always know. Receive alerts when consumers posts videos about your brand in real-time, so you can choose to how to respond. Know which content is likely to trend or is trending.

Deepest data set. Vyrill reports against the seven core UGC Video metrics so you to make decisions out of confidence: sentiment, topic, scene, demographic, influencer, diversity, data

True sentiment analytics. Only from Vyrill all UGC video content is scored for positive & negative sentiment. Vyrill’s clients use these insights to optimize creative, identify new influencers, obtain data points for product development.

Content licensing. Whether it is discovering an amazing unboxing video, an authentic influencer, a consumer giving a great product demo our clients use the platform to license this content for their website and marketing efforts.

Monitor your competition. All the same deep insights and metrics you get for your brands but for your competition. Now you are able to monitor in real-time what consumers are saying about your competition and apply those learnings into your own communication and product strategy.

Influencer Marketing
Find influencer insights and video content by product, category, brand, influencer and competitor. Find influencer experts, fans or press, who are speaking about your product and brand.
Find influencer insights and video content by product, category, brand, influencer and competitor. Find influencer experts, fans or press, who are speaking about your product and brand.
Media Planner/Buyers
Find the best social media platform and customer insights to maximize your media reach.
Find the best social media platform and customer insights to maximize your media reach.
Social Media
Find the best product reviews, customer frustrations, and brand safe content across social media by product.
Find the best product reviews, customer frustrations, and brand safe content across social media by product.
