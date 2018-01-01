The Benefits

Always know. Receive alerts when consumers posts videos about your brand in real-time, so you can choose to how to respond. Know which content is likely to trend or is trending.

Deepest data set. Vyrill reports against the seven core UGC Video metrics so you to make decisions out of confidence: sentiment, topic, scene, demographic, influencer, diversity, data

True sentiment analytics. Only from Vyrill all UGC video content is scored for positive & negative sentiment. Vyrill’s clients use these insights to optimize creative, identify new influencers, obtain data points for product development.

Content licensing. Whether it is discovering an amazing unboxing video, an authentic influencer, a consumer giving a great product demo our clients use the platform to license this content for their website and marketing efforts.

Monitor your competition. All the same deep insights and metrics you get for your brands but for your competition. Now you are able to monitor in real-time what consumers are saying about your competition and apply those learnings into your own communication and product strategy.